Russia may launch construction of fifth-generation conventional submarine in 5 years

Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:02
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top managerPress Review January 25, 13:00
Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — KremlinScience & Space January 25, 12:57
Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:52
40 percent of Russians pin high hopes on Trump’s presidency — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:31
Senator dismisses allegations of ‘political goals’ in Russia’s presence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:23
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situationMilitary & Defense January 25, 12:08
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic regionMilitary & Defense January 25, 11:13
China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian borderWorld January 25, 10:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The construction of the first 5th-generation conventional submarine may start in five years, Head of Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said on Wednesday.
"I believe in about five years," Rakhmanov said in response to the relevant question.