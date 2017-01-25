Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may launch construction of fifth-generation conventional submarine in 5 years

Military & Defense
January 25, 12:32 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The construction of the first 5th-generation conventional submarine may start in five years, Head of Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said on Wednesday.

"I believe in about five years," Rakhmanov said in response to the relevant question.

Read also

Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
Russia to float out 2 nuclear submarines in 2017
Large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev returns to Vladivostok from long voyage
Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top manager
2
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
3
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
4
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
5
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US court
6
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
7
Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама