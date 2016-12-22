Back to Main page
Large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev returns to Vladivostok from long voyage

Military & Defense
December 22, 7:02 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
The crew of the destroyer practiced a broad range of military tasks during the voyage, held several drills on anti-aircraft and anti-submarine defense
© Yury Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, December 22. /TASS/. Large anti-submarine ship "Admiral Panteleyev" of the Russian Pacific Fleet has returned to the main base in Vladivostok from a long voyage, during which it took part in drills with ships from the Northern Fleet and fulfilled tasks in northern latitudes, Vladimir Matveyev, head of the department of information support of the press service of the Eastern Military District on the Pacific Fleet, told TASS on Thursday.

"During the fulfillment of tasks of a long voyage, the crew of the warship left behind over 10,000 nautical miles. The ship took part in joint drills with ships from the Northern Fleet. It also fulfilled tasks in northern latitudes on escorting the 'Ivan Susanin' icebreaker from the Pacific Fleet," Matveyev said.

He added that the crew of the destroyer practiced a broad range of military tasks during the voyage, held several drills on anti-aircraft and anti-submarine defense, as well as execrises on cooperation with missile defense forces. The ship also celebrated an anniversary as the flag of the Russian Navy was first raised on "Admiral Panteleyev" 25 years ago.

