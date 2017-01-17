Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west Russia

Military & Defense
January 17, 16:16 UTC+3 VORONEZH
Troop firing grounds and tank mean lines will be equipped with tactical systems for creating remote controlled target layouts and computer simulators to model any training and combat situations
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VORONEZH, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has started large-scale upgrade of training ranges in the Voronezh, Leningrad and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, the Western Military District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The world's most legendary tanks

"In the Western Military District, large-scale reconstruction of practice ranges has begun in the North-Western and Central regions. Military units and formations in the Leningrad Region will receive tank mean lines and troop firing grounds while the practice ranges in the Nizhny Novgorod and Voronezh Regions will get new tank training areas," the press office said.

Troop firing grounds and tank mean lines will be equipped with tactical systems for creating remote controlled target layouts and computer simulators to model any training and combat situations, the press office said.

"The new tank practice grounds will meet the modern requirements of training drivers of tanks of various modifications," the Western Military District’s press office said.

The upgrade of practice ranges and the construction of new facilities of the training and resources base will considerably cut the time of preparing specialists and combat interaction of military units, the press office said.

Topics
Military drills Russian defense industry
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
