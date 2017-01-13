Back to Main page
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea

Military & Defense
January 13, 11:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The S-400 complex is designated to destroy all types of modern and perspective aerospace attack means
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. A regiment armed with Triumf advanced antiaircraft missile systems will assume combat duty in Crimea on Saturday, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District said on Friday.

"A ceremony will be held in the antiaircraft missile regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District on January 14 for the command post and the S-400 Triumf battalion to assume combat duty," the press office said.

The armament of the Guards Sevastopol-Feodosiya antiaircraft missile regiment was replenished with the advanced S-400 air defense systems in 2016. The regiment’s personnel successfully underwent re-training and held missile test launches as part of the Kavkaz-2016 strategic command and staff exercises in August last year.

The S-400 complex is designated to destroy all types of modern and perspective aerospace attack means. It is capable of hitting aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) and tactical ballistic targets flying at a speed of 4.8 km/s (3 mi/s) at a distance of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) at altitudes of several meters to several dozen kilometers. 

Russian defense industry
