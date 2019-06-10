Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft

Military & Defense
June 10, 15:13 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The new method allows electronic warfare specialists to create "vacuum" space shielded from the impacts of drones, airborne radars, radio-controlled high-explosive munitions and cruise missiles

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Electronic warfare specialists from Russia’s Central Military District tested a new method of jamming enemy aircraft while using three different types of ground-based electronic counter-measures systems, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the experiment at the Sverdlovsk and Chebarkul practice ranges, servicemen used the Borisoglebsk [electronic counter-measures] system to conduct radio-electronic reconnaissance. By penetrating the channels of communications systems’ control, they created interference in the operation of ground and airborne radio communications employed by a notional enemy," the statement says.

Show more
