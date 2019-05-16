Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum

Military & Defense
May 16, 14:25 UTC+3 MINSK

The Milex-2019 arms show runs in Minsk on May 15-18

Share
1 pages in this article
Sosna air defense missile system

Sosna air defense missile system

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. Russia will feature the tracked version of the Sosna advanced battlefield surface-to-air missile system at the Army-2019 forum, Deputy CEO of Precision Systems Company (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) for Foreign Economic Activity Sergei Mikhailov told TASS at the 9th Milex 2019 international arms show on Thursday.

"At the Army forum, we will feature the Sosna already on a new tracked chassis. In a perspective, this surface-to-air missile system [can] be mounted on a wheeled vehicle. There are no technical problems and everything depends on the lifting capacity," Mikhailov said.

The Sosna air defense system has recently undergone fire tests, the official said.

Read also
Sosna air defense missile system

Russian hi-tech firm showcases latest Sosna short-range air defense missile system

"As part of state trials, fire tests were held with positive results. They were completed and this took place several weeks ago," the deputy chief executive said.

The Sosna air defense system that was on display at the Army forum last year was based on the chassis of a light-armored MTLB prime mover.

The Sosna battlefield surface-to-air missile system is designated to hit targets within a range of 10 km and at an altitude of up to 5 km any time of day or night. One combat vehicle carries 12 Sosna-R small-size surface-to-air missiles and is furnished with a precision electro-optical jam-proof control system. The system is designated to protect battlefield troops against precision weapons and air reconnaissance means.

The Milex-2019 arms show runs in Minsk on May 15-18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
2
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
3
Putin examines MiG-31 fighter jet armed with hypersonic missile Kinzhal
4
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
5
Russia, EU ready for gas transit talks, data depends on Ukraine — Energy Ministry
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
Most Russians are not afraid of losing jobs to robots — survey
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT