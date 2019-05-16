Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. Russia will feature the tracked version of the Sosna advanced battlefield surface-to-air missile system at the Army-2019 forum, Deputy CEO of Precision Systems Company (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) for Foreign Economic Activity Sergei Mikhailov told TASS at the 9th Milex 2019 international arms show on Thursday.

"At the Army forum, we will feature the Sosna already on a new tracked chassis. In a perspective, this surface-to-air missile system [can] be mounted on a wheeled vehicle. There are no technical problems and everything depends on the lifting capacity," Mikhailov said.

The Sosna air defense system has recently undergone fire tests, the official said.

"As part of state trials, fire tests were held with positive results. They were completed and this took place several weeks ago," the deputy chief executive said.

The Sosna air defense system that was on display at the Army forum last year was based on the chassis of a light-armored MTLB prime mover.

The Sosna battlefield surface-to-air missile system is designated to hit targets within a range of 10 km and at an altitude of up to 5 km any time of day or night. One combat vehicle carries 12 Sosna-R small-size surface-to-air missiles and is furnished with a precision electro-optical jam-proof control system. The system is designated to protect battlefield troops against precision weapons and air reconnaissance means.

The Milex-2019 arms show runs in Minsk on May 15-18.