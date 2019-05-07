Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army

Military & Defense
May 07, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to a defence industry source, the 2B25 mortar is capable of silently destroying a target at a distance of over 1 km

© Vitaliy Timkiv/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian Army has started to receive the most advanced 2B25 ‘Gull’ silent mortars, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The deliveries of 2B25 silent mortars to the troops have begun. In particular, special-purpose units received several dozen such mortars recently. During its operation, the Gull proved its worth as an easy-to-operate and reliable weapon, which is actually stealthy," the source said.

The 2B25 mortar is capable of silently destroying a target at a distance of over 1 km, the source added.

Read also

Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source

The deliveries of 2B25 mortars to the Russian Army will be continued, the source said, without giving any other details.

Russia will further carry out its work to improve silent mortars, the source noted. "Currently, specialists are studying the possibility of developing a silent mortar of a smaller caliber, presumably, a 60mm gun capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 3.5-4 km."

The 82mm 2B25 ‘Gull’ mortar has been developed by the Burevestnik Central Research and Development Institute (part of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec). The mortar’s stated characteristics suggest that it is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 1,200 m and at a rate of fire of 15 rounds per minute. The 2B25 is currently the sole silent mortar on the world arms market.

