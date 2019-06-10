Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iran made no request to purchase Russia's S-400 systems, says diplomat

Military & Defense
June 10, 12:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A US outlet reported earlier that Russia had allegedly rejected Iran’s request for the purchase of S-400 air defense systems

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. Iran has made no request to purchase S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"We have not requested Russia to sell S-400 air defense systems. We don’t currently feel we need these systems," Press TV television channel quoted Mousavi as saying.

Read also

Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system

Bloomberg reported on May 30 that Russia had allegedly rejected Iran’s request for the purchase of S-400 air defense systems, fearing that this might escalate tension in the Middle East. The following day, a source in military and diplomatic circles told TASS that Russia had received no requests from Iran for the delivery of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

