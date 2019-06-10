Iran made no request to purchase Russia's S-400 systems, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. Iran has made no request to purchase S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"We have not requested Russia to sell S-400 air defense systems. We don’t currently feel we need these systems," Press TV television channel quoted Mousavi as saying.

Bloomberg reported on May 30 that Russia had allegedly rejected Iran’s request for the purchase of S-400 air defense systems, fearing that this might escalate tension in the Middle East. The following day, a source in military and diplomatic circles told TASS that Russia had received no requests from Iran for the delivery of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.