Over 1,000 servicemen taking part in snap checks in Russia's Far East

BLAGOVESCHENSK, June 4. /TASS/. Over 1,000 servicemen from motorized rifle units are taking taken part in snap checks in Russia's Far East, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday.

"Motorized rifle units from the Eastern Military District stationed in the Khabarovsk region, Amur region and Jewish autonomous region, are taking part in snap combat readiness checks. Over 1,000 servicemen participated, as well as military and special equipment, including T-23B3 tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems," the press service said.

"The snap checks are organized in the common tactical conditions with the use of experience from modern military conflicts," the press service added.