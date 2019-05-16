Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Baltic Fleet fighters destroy enemy aircraft in drills over Russia’s westernmost region

Military & Defense
May 16, 13:18 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Under the drills’ scenario, the notional enemy’s aircraft trespassed Russia's state border and made an attempt to deliver a missile strike against strategically important military facilities

Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet

Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

KALININGRAD, May 16. /TASS/. The crews of the Baltic Fleet’s Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets destroyed a notional enemy’s aircraft in the skies over Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region," the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"As part of planned training, the pilots of Su-27 fighter jets from a Baltic Fleet aviation unit practiced the elements of a dogfight with a notional enemy, and also the notional employment of air-launched weapons," the press office said.

Under the drills’ scenario, the notional enemy’s aircraft trespassed the state border of the Russian Federation and made an attempt to deliver a missile and bomb strike against strategically important military facilities at the places of the stationing of the Fleet’s forces.

Upon receiving a signal about the intrusion of unidentified aircraft into the country’s airspace, Su-27 fighters scrambled for interception. They detected the enemy planes and notionally destroyed them in a dogfight, making electronic launches of missiles against air targets.

The training involved about 10 crews of a fighter regiment from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation.

The crews of Su-27 fighter aircraft are on round-the-clock combat alert, protecting the airspace of the Kaliningrad Region, the Baltic Fleet’s press office said.

