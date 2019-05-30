Russian cutting-edge frigate to take part in international maritime show after sea trials

ST. PETERSBURG, May 30. /TASS/. The Project 22350 newest frigate Admiral Kasatonov currently undergoing sea trials will take part in the International Maritime Defense Show and the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg, the press office of the Severnaya Shipyard reported on Thursday.

"After the sea trials are over, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov will take part in the International Maritime Defense Show and the Main Naval Parade," the press office said.

The Shipyard’s delivery team and the frigate’s crew have held the trials of the warship’s main propulsion unit, the press office said.

During the next stage of the ship’s trials in the Baltic Sea, "the crew of the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov and the Severnaya Shipyard’s delivery team checked its main power unit at various speed modes, the operation of the steering and anchor handling systems, the ship stabilizer, the ventilation and air conditioning systems and held several shipboard damage control drills," the statement says.

The shipbuilders are also planning to test the frigate’s towing and mooring systems, communications, navigation equipment, the fire-fighting system, universal washdown systems and special equipment, the Severnaya Shipyard said.

The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov is the second (the first serial-produced) Project 22350 warship built at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation). The cutting-edge frigate was laid down on November 26, 2009 and floated out on December 12, 2014. The frigate is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy this year.

The lead warship of this series, the Admiral Gorshkov, was delivered to the Navy in the summer of 2018 and the construction of two more frigates (the Admiral Golovko and the Admiral Isakov) continues at the slipways of the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.