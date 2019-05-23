Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The alert air defense force destroyed four rockets, which terrorists fired from multiple launch systems at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"At about 19:00 hours on May 22, terrorists fired four rockets from a multiple rocket launcher at the Hmeymim airbase. All the rockets were timely detected by the Russian air defense capabilities and destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

"By its precision strike, Russia’s air task force aircraft destroyed the terrorists’ launcher in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the statement says.