Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase

Military & Defense
May 23, 15:21 UTC+3

All the rockets were timely detected by the Russian air defense capabilities and destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said

Hmeymim airbase in Syria

Hmeymim airbase in Syria

© Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defense Ministry Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The alert air defense force destroyed four rockets, which terrorists fired from multiple launch systems at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"At about 19:00 hours on May 22, terrorists fired four rockets from a multiple rocket launcher at the Hmeymim airbase. All the rockets were timely detected by the Russian air defense capabilities and destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

"By its precision strike, Russia’s air task force aircraft destroyed the terrorists’ launcher in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the statement says.

Share
