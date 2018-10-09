Russia’s UN envoy says sorry Nikki Haley is stepping down as US ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday he regrets his US colleague Nikki Haley’s decision to step down.

"What we have heard today is her own decision," he said. "We must respect this decision. I am sorry she is stepping down because we have had working relations, despite all the gaps."

Haley, who has been the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations since January 2017, announced her resignation earlier on Tuesday. According to US President Donald Trump, she will leave her office at the end of the current year.