Trump nominates US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Kraft as new US envoy to UN

World
February 23, 4:57 UTC+3

US President Donald Trump said that Kraft "has done an outstanding job representing our Nation"

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Read also
Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s UN envoy says sorry Nikki Haley is stepping down as US ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has nominated Ambassador to Canada Kelly Kraft to be the new US Ambassador to the UN.

"I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Kraft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account on Friday. "Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!" he added.

Nikki Haley, who served as US Ambassador to the UN since January 2017, announced her resignation from the post in October 2018.

Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
United Nations
