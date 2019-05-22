CSTO foreign ministers call for creating mechanism of consultations with NATO

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. CSTO foreign ministers in their open message to their NATO counterparts have called for creating a mechanism of regular consultations between the organizations’ secretariats on regional and European security. The text of the message was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday.

"We are calling upon the foreign ministers of NATO member-states with a call for creating a mechanism of regular consultations between the secretariats of the CSTO and NATO on crucial issues of regional and European security," the message runs.