Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Post-Soviet security bloc suggests CSTO, NATO establish dialogue

Military & Defense
May 22, 18:23 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The Councils of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states are holding their sessions in Bishkek

Share
1 pages in this article

BISHKEK, May 22. /TASS/. Foreign ministers from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) suggested in their open address to their counterparts from NATO countries to establish contacts between the organizations’ coordinating bodies and observers’ joint participation in military drills, according to a statement circulated by the CSTO Secretariat on Wednesday.

"We are offering a set of measures to establish direct contacts between the general bodies of the two organizations and a dialogue between the CSTO Standing Council and the North Atlantic Council, and also assistance in providing for mutual participation of observers in military drills in the CSTO and NATO format," the document says.

The Councils of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states are holding their sessions in Bishkek on Wednesday. The Russian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The CSTO is an international security organization that involves six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Kyrgyzstan took over the CSTO chairmanship from Kazakhstan in November 2018.

The SCO member-countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have the observer status. Six countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka - are the SCO’s dialogue partners.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO CSTO
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Avtovaz begins production of Lada Granta Cross
2
Syrian troops thwart terrorist attacks near Idlib
3
Chinese military starts inspecting 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems for China’s army
4
CSTO foreign ministers call for creating mechanism of consultations with NATO
5
At least 12 Russians injured in bus accident in Italy — Russian Embassy
6
Kremlin views US ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 purchase as unacceptable
7
Erdogan guarantees implementation of contract for S-400 systems, says Russian speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT