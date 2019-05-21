Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers made an observation flight along the western coast of Alaska and the Aleutian Islands and were shadowed by F-22 fighter jets of the US Air Force at some sections of their flight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Four Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Aerospace Force performed planned flights in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukotsk, Bering and Okhotsk Seas, and also along the western coast of Alaska and the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands," the ministry said in a statement.

At some sections of the flight, the Russian strategic bombers were shadowed by US Air Force F-22 fighter jets, the statement said.

The Tu-95MS strategic bombers spent over 12 hours in the air, the ministry specified.

Long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Atlantic, the Black Sea and the Pacific Ocean. All the flights are performed in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, without violating the borders of other states.