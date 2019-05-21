Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast

Military & Defense
May 21, 15:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At some sections of the flight, the Russian strategic bombers were shadowed by US Air Force F-22 fighter jets

Share
1 pages in this article
Tu-95MS strategic bomber

Tu-95MS strategic bomber

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers made an observation flight along the western coast of Alaska and the Aleutian Islands and were shadowed by F-22 fighter jets of the US Air Force at some sections of their flight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia to carry out observation flight over US in May

"Four Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Aerospace Force performed planned flights in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukotsk, Bering and Okhotsk Seas, and also along the western coast of Alaska and the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands," the ministry said in a statement.

At some sections of the flight, the Russian strategic bombers were shadowed by US Air Force F-22 fighter jets, the statement said.

The Tu-95MS strategic bombers spent over 12 hours in the air, the ministry specified.

Long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Atlantic, the Black Sea and the Pacific Ocean. All the flights are performed in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, without violating the borders of other states.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast
2
Kremlin: Calls to tighten anti-Russian sanctions will not help Kiev solve Donbass problem
3
Press review: Zelensky takes presidential reins and Turkish Red Sea presence rattles Gulf
4
Multipurpose lab module Nauka to be launched to ISS in autumn 2020 — source
5
Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow denies rumors about Russian military base
6
FSB chief warns that 5,000 terrorists concentrated by CIS borders with Afghanistan
7
Kremlin assures possible US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT