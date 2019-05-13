Russia to carry out observation flight over US in May

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A group of Russian inspectors will conduct an observation flight over the United States from May 12 to May 20, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Monday.

"A group of Russian inspects plans to carry out an observation flight abroad a Tupolev Tu-154MLK-1 Russian aircraft over the United States as part of implementing the international Treaty on Open Skies," the paper wrote. The flight with a distance of up to 4,800 kilometers will be performed from Rosecrans airport, Missouri.

US specialists aboard the Russian aircraft will ensure control over the compliance with the rules of using surveillance equipment and provisions envisaged by the treaty.

Besides, on May 13-17, Russia will carry out an observation flight over Bosnia and Herzegovina aboard an Antonov AN-30B aircraft, with a maximum flight distance of 720 kilometers.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed by representatives of 27 countries in Helsinki on March 24, 1992. The purpose of the deal is to help build confidence between countries through the improvement of mechanisms to control military activities and compliance with arms control accords. A total of 34 member-countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are currently the parties to the agreement.