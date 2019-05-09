Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin vows to continue beefing up Russia's defense potential

Military & Defense
May 09, 11:08 UTC+3

At the same time, Moscow is always ready for cooperation, the Russian leader stressed

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia will continue developing its defense potential but remains open for cooperation with other countries in fighting terrorism, extremism and neo-Nazism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech at the Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

"We did and will continue doing all the necessary to ensure the high defense capability of our Armed Forces, the defense potential of the most advanced weapons and to further strengthen the prestige of the military service, the prestige of soldiers and officers and Fatherland defenders," the Russian leader stressed.

"At the same time, Russia is open for cooperation with all those who are ready to practically counter terrorism, neo-Nazism and extremism," Putin said.

