Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia cancels air parade in Moscow on Victory Day over bad weather — source

Military & Defense
May 09, 10:11 UTC+3

The aircraft and helicopters assigned for participation in the Victory Parade in Red Square will return to their home bases

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Combat aircraft and helicopters will not take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square due to unfavorable weather conditions, a source in the defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

"Due to the unfavorable weather conditions in Moscow and the Moscow Region, a decision has been made to cancel aviation’s participation in the Victory Parade in Red Square. The aircraft and helicopters assigned for participation in the Victory Parade in Red Square will return to their home bases," the source said.

As was reported earlier, the air parade was expected to involve Mi-26, Mi-28NM, Ka-52 and Mi-35 helicopters. Also, the upgraded Tu-95MSM strategic bombers, Tu-160 long-range missile-carrying bombers and Tu-22M3 aircraft were to have taken part in the Parade’s air component. Russia’s military transport aviation was expected to involve Il-76 planes and an Il-78 aerial refueling tanker.

Also, the aerobatic teams Russian Knights flying Su-30SM fighter jets and Swifts flying MiG-29 aircraft were due to have flown in a single formation over Red Square during the Parade.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows to continue beefing up Russia's defense potential
2
Victory Day Parade in Moscow
3
Russia cancels air parade in Moscow on Victory Day over bad weather — source
4
Kremlin says no Putin-Trump meeting planned at G20 summit in Japan
5
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
6
Key facts about Victory Day Parades in Moscow’s Red Square
7
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT