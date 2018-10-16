Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two Caspian flotilla missile corvettes return to Russia from Mediterranean Sea

Military & Defense
October 16, 9:50 UTC+3 ASTRAKHAN

Project 21631 Buyan-M class missile corvettes - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Veliky Ustyug - returned to the Caspian flotilla’s base in Astrakhan, southern Russia

© Russia's Defense Ministry

ASTRAKHAN, October 16. /TASS/. Project 21631 Buyan-M class missile corvettes - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Veliky Ustyug - returned to the Caspian flotilla’s base in Astrakhan, southern Russia, after performing their missions in the Mediterranean Sea, the Southern Military District’s press service said on Tuesday.

Russia’s Baltic fleet vessels finish long-term mission in Mediterranean

"The vessels sailed from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean Sea for the first time and had been away from their permanent base for five months. This is the longest voyage. Today the crews were met by representatives of the Caspian flotilla command, relatives of the servicemen, sailors, veterans of the naval surface force and clergymen. According to tradition, the commanders and crews of the vessels were treated to roast pigs," a spokesman said.

In early September, the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Veliky Ustyug took part in the joint drills of the Russian Navy and the Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea. The crews held various exercises on practicing a battle solely and as part of a naval group, conducting artillery fire against air and naval targets and also antisubmarine training.

