Russia’s Baltic fleet vessels finish long-term mission in Mediterranean

KALININGRAD, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s frigate Yaroslav Mudry and the Lena tanker have finished their long-term mission in the Mediterranean Sea within the Russian Navy task force, and set off for the place of their permanent basing in the Baltiysk port (Kaliningrad Region), the Baltic Fleet spokesperson Roman Martov told reporters on Monday.

"The Yaroslav Mudry frigate and the Lena tanker have completed all their tasks within the Russian Navy task force in the Mediterranean, have reached the Atlantic via the Strait of Gibraltar and are currently on their way to Baltiysk," he said.

The Yaroslav Mudry and the Lena vessels left their home port of Baltiysk on April 15, 2018. They set off for the Mediterranean Sea as part of a planned rotation of the Russian Navy’s permanent task forces.