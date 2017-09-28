Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames

Military & Defense
September 28, 18:18 UTC+3

Russian Baltic fleet marines were put on alert as part of combat readiness check of anti-terror units

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_967931.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_967931.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_967931.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_967931.sliderLength-1}}
A military officer looks through binoculars during anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
A military officer looks through binoculars during anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
A military officer looks through binoculars during anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Over 500 Russian Baltic Fleet's marines were put on alert in the country's westernmost region
Over 500 Russian Baltic Fleet's marines were put on alert in the country's westernmost region
Over 500 Russian Baltic Fleet's marines were put on alert in the country's westernmost region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
During the wargames, the servicemen were assigned the mission to liquidate illegal armed formations on the territory of Kaliningrad region
During the wargames, the servicemen were assigned the mission to liquidate illegal armed formations on the territory of Kaliningrad region
During the wargames, the servicemen were assigned the mission to liquidate illegal armed formations on the territory of Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Naval aviation, self-propelled artillery mounts and Grad rocket launcher systems were involved in the exercises
Naval aviation, self-propelled artillery mounts and Grad rocket launcher systems were involved in the exercises
Naval aviation, self-propelled artillery mounts and Grad rocket launcher systems were involved in the exercises
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Mi-24 helicopter
Mi-24 helicopter
Mi-24 helicopter
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
A Grad multiple launch rocket system
A Grad multiple launch rocket system
A Grad multiple launch rocket system
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Editors choice
Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, Dzheirakh District, Ingushetia
Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinations September 27, 18:03
VII Circle of Light International Festival is underway in Moscow on September 23-27
Moscow spices up the city with its spectacular 'Circle of Light' festival September 25, 14:34
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine, September 19
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 15:42
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg September 22, 13:51
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 220 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico September 20, 17:28
The main stage of Zapad-2017 military exercises at a training ground at the Luzhsky Range, near St. Petersburg
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises September 19, 16:31
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_967931'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_967931'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
A military officer looks through binoculars during anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Over 500 Russian Baltic Fleet's marines were put on alert in the country's westernmost region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
During the wargames, the servicemen were assigned the mission to liquidate illegal armed formations on the territory of Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Naval aviation, self-propelled artillery mounts and Grad rocket launcher systems were involved in the exercises
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Mi-24 helicopter
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
A Grad multiple launch rocket system
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Anti-terror drills at Khmelevka range in Kaliningrad region
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

Russian Baltic Fleet marines hold anti terror drills in the country's westernmost region. Over 500 servicemen, naval aviation, self-propelled artillery mounts and Grad rocket launcher systems were put on alert. During the wargames, the servicemen were assigned the mission to liquidate illegal armed formations on the territory of Kaliningrad region. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for Kurds
4
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
5
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
6
Russia’s grain harvest exceeds 120 mln tonnes
7
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама