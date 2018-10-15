Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up visit to South Korea

Military & Defense
October 15, 10:26 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The task force continues fulfilling its mission in the Asia-Pacific

Varyag missile cruiser

Varyag missile cruiser

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, October 15. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet has completed a visit to South Korea, where it arrived on October 10, Russian Pacific Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"Today, a detachment of Pacific Fleet warships, consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser and the Admiral Panteleyev anti-submarine destroyer has terminated an official visit to the Republic of South Korea, where it arrived on October 10," he informed. "During the visit, members of the Pacific Fleet have made courtesy visits to the command of the Jeju naval base and the officials of the Jeju Province."

The task force continues fulfilling its mission in the Asia-Pacific Region. Russian ships participated in the naval parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Republic of Korea Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT