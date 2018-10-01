Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships embark on long mission

Military & Defense
October 01, 8:09 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The group would visit several foreign ports

Share
1 pages in this article
Admiral Panteleyev anti-submarine destroyer

Admiral Panteleyev anti-submarine destroyer

© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, October 1. /TASS/. A group of ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet has embarked from Vladivostok on a mission that would last over three months, Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Voskresensky said, adding that the vessels would participate in the Indra Navy 2018 Russian-Indian naval drills.

Gallery
13 photo

Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power

"Today, a group of ships from the Pacific Fleet, consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Panteleyev anti-submarine destroyer and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker, embarked from Vladivostok on a long mission in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Voskresensky added that the group would visit several foreign ports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships embark on long mission
3
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
4
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
5
Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia
6
Russia lost 112 servicemen over three years of counter-terror operation in Syria - MP
7
Sanctions are counterproductive for countries imposing them, says Russian business magnate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT