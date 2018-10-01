Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships embark on long mission

VLADIVOSTOK, October 1. /TASS/. A group of ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet has embarked from Vladivostok on a mission that would last over three months, Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Voskresensky said, adding that the vessels would participate in the Indra Navy 2018 Russian-Indian naval drills.

"Today, a group of ships from the Pacific Fleet, consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Panteleyev anti-submarine destroyer and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker, embarked from Vladivostok on a long mission in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Voskresensky added that the group would visit several foreign ports.