Final phase of massive CSTO military drills held in Kyrgyzstan

Military & Defense
October 13, 7:47 UTC+3 KANT AIRBASE

"Cooperation 2018" military drills are held at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan on October 10-13 with participation of over 1,600 servicemen

© Nozim Kalandarov/TASS/Archive

Read also

Russian and Mongolian militaries fight 'terrorists' at Selenga drills in eastern Siberia

KANT AIRBASE, October 13. /TASS/. The final phase of "Cooperation 2018" military drills among CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member states has started at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of Russia's Central Military District reported on Saturday.

The drills are held in the framework of "Combat Brotherhood 2018" strategic maneuvers. Military contingents of CSTO's Collective Operational Deployment Forces will practice countering 'illegal armed groups'.

"Search 2018" tactical and reconaissance drills were earlier held in the south of Kazakhstan in the framework of "Combat Brotherhood 2018" military exercises. Moreover, "Air Bridge 2018" drills of CSTO's Collective Air Force will finish on Saturday in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

"Cooperation 2018" military exercises are held at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan on October 10-13 with participation of over 1,600 servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as 300 units of military equipment and 40 military planes and helicopters.

Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
