Russian and Mongolian militaries fight 'terrorists' at Selenga drills in eastern Siberia

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia and Mongolia have launched a counter-terrorist operation in Russia's eastern Siberian republic of Buryatia in the framework of Selenga international military exercise, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Thursday.

"A joint group of servicemen from Russia and Mongolia has started a counter-terrorist operation in the framework of the Russian-Mongolian joint military exercise 'Selenga-2018' at the Burduny training range in the Republic of Buryatia. Units of the general army of the Eastern Military District and of the Mongolian Armed Forces have completed the first step of practical actions with opening at an 'enemy' and practicing coordination with the air group," the press service added.

Solntsepek multi-barrel rocket launch systems were used for the first time at the drills, the press service noted. Servicemen from the Air Force's motor rifle division and army pilots landed in an unknown terrain and destroyed a group of 'saboteurs'. The situation will keep chaging during the main phase of the drills. The joint group will have to locate, block and eliminate an illegal armed group.

Up to 1,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills, along with up to 200 units of military equipment.