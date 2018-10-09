Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ten Su-24 attack aircraft destroy 'enemy' at military drills in central Russia

Military & Defense
October 09, 8:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Su-24 attack aircraft have delivered strikes at 'enemy' headquarters during military exercise in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitskiy/TASS

Gallery
11 photo

Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Su-24 attack aircraft have delivered strikes at 'enemy' headquarters during military exercise in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region, the Central Military District's press service told journalists on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the flight assignment, the crew of the Su-24MR reconaissance aircraft determined the location of the 'enemy' headquarters. Upon receiving coordinates, a group of Su-24M attack aircraft took off from the military aerodrome Shagol, delivered a precise strike and destroyed the 'enemy' headquarters," the press service said.

Ten Su-24 aircraft took part in the drills, the press service added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
3
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
4
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
5
Emergency regime declared in Russia's Far East after road bridge collapsed on railway
6
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
7
Medvedev approves draft agreement on Defense Ministry representative office in CAR
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT