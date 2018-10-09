Ten Su-24 attack aircraft destroy 'enemy' at military drills in central Russia

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Su-24 attack aircraft have delivered strikes at 'enemy' headquarters during military exercise in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region, the Central Military District's press service told journalists on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the flight assignment, the crew of the Su-24MR reconaissance aircraft determined the location of the 'enemy' headquarters. Upon receiving coordinates, a group of Su-24M attack aircraft took off from the military aerodrome Shagol, delivered a precise strike and destroyed the 'enemy' headquarters," the press service said.

Ten Su-24 aircraft took part in the drills, the press service added.