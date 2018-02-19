Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies

On February 19, 2008, Su-35 fighter jet made its first test flight. Sergey Bogdan took the aircraft aloft for its 55-minute first flight from Zhukovsky. The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles. One of Russia’s most fearsome strike fighters that proved its capability in Syria — in a gallery by TASS.

Show more