Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies

Military & Defense
February 19, 16:12 UTC+3

On February 19, 2008, Su-35 fighter jet made its first test flight

Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet
© Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
Test pilot Sergei Bogdan and Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Su-35 can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet and Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane
© Vadim Savitskiy/Russian Defense Ministry
Sukhoi-35 fighter being assembled at the Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Su-35S fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Russian Sukhoi SU-35 performs during the Dubai Air Show 2017
© AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
A pilot outside the cockpit of a Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jet
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Su-35 jet performs during MAKS-2009 in Zhukovsky, Russia, 2009
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev
Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet on display at the Dubai Airshow 2017
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Sukhoi combat aircraft: from Soviet bombers to fifth-generation fighter jets

On February 19, 2008, Su-35 fighter jet made its first test flight. Sergey Bogdan took the aircraft aloft for its 55-minute first flight from Zhukovsky. The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles. One of Russia’s most fearsome strike fighters that proved its capability in Syria — in a gallery by TASS.

