Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate returning to Crimea from Mediterranean Sea

Military & Defense
October 04, 10:21 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

Admiral Makarov frigate has accomplished its tasks as part of the Russian naval group in the Mediterranean

Share
1 pages in this article
Admiral Makarov

Admiral Makarov

© Pyotr Kovalev/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s newest frigate, The Admiral Makarov, is on its way back to the Crimean port of Sevastopol after accomplishing tasks as part of the Russian naval group in the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press service said in a statement on Thursday.

Gallery
11 photo

Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary

"The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Admiral Makarov frigate has accomplished its tasks as part of the Russian naval group in the Mediterranean Sea and is now heading to its permanent base - the port of Sevastopol. The vessel is currently passing through the Straits of Dardanelles and Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea," the statement reads.

According to the press service, during the deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, The Admiral Makarov participated in inter-fleet drills under the Russian Navy’s commander.

The frigate also took part in a naval parade marking Russia’s Navy Day in the city of St. Petersburg, as well as in an inter-fleet exercise, which also involved the Baltic and Northern Fleets. The vessel is expected to arrive in Sevastopol by the end of the week.

The Admiral Makarov is the third Project 11356 frigate, named after Russian naval commander and researcher Vice Admiral Stepan Makarov.

The vessel was handed over to the fleet on December 27, 2017. Project 11356 frigates are designed to fight submarines and warships, as well as to repel air raids. Each of these vessels is armed with an A-190 100mm artillery gun, anti-aircraft missiles, including the Kalibr and Shtil missiles, and torpedoes. The warship is capable of carrying a Ka-27 or a Ka-31 helicopter. The frigate has a maximum speed of 30 knots.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
2
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
3
Russia and Turkey fulfilling their agreement on Syria's Idlib — Putin
4
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate returning to Crimea from Mediterranean Sea
5
Putin estimates 2018 gas deliveries to Europe at 200 billion cubic meters
6
European partners in Nord Stream 2 project support its implementation — Kurz
7
Serbia's president lifts full combat alert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT