Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate returning to Crimea from Mediterranean Sea

SEVASTOPOL, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s newest frigate, The Admiral Makarov, is on its way back to the Crimean port of Sevastopol after accomplishing tasks as part of the Russian naval group in the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Admiral Makarov frigate has accomplished its tasks as part of the Russian naval group in the Mediterranean Sea and is now heading to its permanent base - the port of Sevastopol. The vessel is currently passing through the Straits of Dardanelles and Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea," the statement reads.

According to the press service, during the deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, The Admiral Makarov participated in inter-fleet drills under the Russian Navy’s commander.

The frigate also took part in a naval parade marking Russia’s Navy Day in the city of St. Petersburg, as well as in an inter-fleet exercise, which also involved the Baltic and Northern Fleets. The vessel is expected to arrive in Sevastopol by the end of the week.

The Admiral Makarov is the third Project 11356 frigate, named after Russian naval commander and researcher Vice Admiral Stepan Makarov.

The vessel was handed over to the fleet on December 27, 2017. Project 11356 frigates are designed to fight submarines and warships, as well as to repel air raids. Each of these vessels is armed with an A-190 100mm artillery gun, anti-aircraft missiles, including the Kalibr and Shtil missiles, and torpedoes. The warship is capable of carrying a Ka-27 or a Ka-31 helicopter. The frigate has a maximum speed of 30 knots.