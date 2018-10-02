Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators

Military & Defense
October 02, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia has developed a radio monitoring module capable of spotting drones and identifying the location of their command center

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The holding company Roselektronika (an affiliate of Rostec) has created a special system capable of spotting the location of drone operators, the corporation told the media on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia to start trials of most advanced Katran combat drone this year

"The holding company Roselektronika has developed a radio monitoring module codenamed Cheryomukha (Bird Cherry) capable of spotting drones and identifying the location of their command center," Rostec said.

In the process of testing Cheryomukha managed to determine the direction towards the drone and its operator with an error of just two degrees.

Cheryomukha is now being integrated with the drone resistance system incorporating a passive radar and radio-electronic jamming module Serp.

The passive radar spots all radio waves reflecting objects, while Cheryomukha finds out if these targets receive radio signals and if yes, whether the targets are drones, and then spots the command center.

The system is being developed by the research and development institute Vektor (affiliated with Roselektronika). It will be available in two configurations - stationary and mobile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU slaps anti-dumping duties on pipe imports from Russia, Ukraine
2
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
3
Russian Aerospace Force starts strategic exercise involving Tu-160, Tu-95MS bombers
4
Guardian: Skripal shared Kremlin's stance on Ukraine and did not fear for his life
5
Putin can meet with energy ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on October 3
6
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
7
Russia’s foreign intelligence chief blasts Skripal case as ‘crude provocation’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT