Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Tu-22 M bombers attack simulated enemy’s airfield during Vostok drills

Military & Defense
September 15, 6:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Defense Ministry, air bombs weighing up to 500 kg were dropped during the exercises

Share
1 pages in this article
© Photo from video/press service of the Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Crews of more than 10 long-range Tupolev Tu-22M3 (NATO reporting name: Backfire) bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force carried out strikes against the simulated enemy’s airfield facilities at an air proving ground in the Transbaikal region, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Pilots of the long-range aviation hit the targets designating aviation equipment stations, aircraft at a runway, shelters of aviation equipment, warehouses and an airfield control tower of a simulated enemy," the press service said.

According to the ministry, air bombs weighing up to 500 kg were dropped during the exercises. More than 10 crews of Tu-22M3 took part in the flights.

The large-scale Vostok-2018 exercises are running on September 11-17 under the command of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the soil and in the waters of Russia’s Far East and in the neighboring waters of the Pacific Ocean. A total of 300,000 Russian servicemen are taking part in the maneuvers, as well as more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and drones, along with as many as 36,000 tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other vehicles, and up to 80 ships and support vessels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
8
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
10
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
3
Russia’s Tu-22 M bombers attack simulated enemy’s airfield during Vostok drills
4
Russian diplomat accuses Bellingcat of leaking special services’ misinformation
5
Press review: Who are the Skripal saga ‘suspects’ and Russia-US energy talks just a facade
6
Russia to keep developing military, defense cooperation with Iran
7
Putin to attend Vostok-2018 drills involving Russian, Chinese troops on September 13
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT