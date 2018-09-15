Russia’s Tu-22 M bombers attack simulated enemy’s airfield during Vostok drills

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Crews of more than 10 long-range Tupolev Tu-22M3 (NATO reporting name: Backfire) bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force carried out strikes against the simulated enemy’s airfield facilities at an air proving ground in the Transbaikal region, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Pilots of the long-range aviation hit the targets designating aviation equipment stations, aircraft at a runway, shelters of aviation equipment, warehouses and an airfield control tower of a simulated enemy," the press service said.

According to the ministry, air bombs weighing up to 500 kg were dropped during the exercises. More than 10 crews of Tu-22M3 took part in the flights.

The large-scale Vostok-2018 exercises are running on September 11-17 under the command of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the soil and in the waters of Russia’s Far East and in the neighboring waters of the Pacific Ocean. A total of 300,000 Russian servicemen are taking part in the maneuvers, as well as more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and drones, along with as many as 36,000 tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other vehicles, and up to 80 ships and support vessels.