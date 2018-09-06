Vostok-2018 exercise to involve 21 formations from 10 regions

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Twenty one formations have been mobilized in ten regions of Russia for the forthcoming Vostok-2018 exercise due on September 11-17, the chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"The main purpose of the Vostok-2018 exercise is to check the level of training that can be assessed only in an exercise of proper scale. This exercise, to be held on the bilateral basis, will be the strictest test of combat skills and the military districts’ readiness for ground, air and naval operations."

"Involved in the exercise will be forces from the Eastern and Central federal districts, the Northern Fleet, and Airborne Forces, as well as long-range, military transport and tactical aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force. All in all, 297,000 officers and men, more than one thousand planes, helicopters and drones, up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles and up to 80 ships will take part," Gerasimov said.

"The military contingents of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces will participate side by side with Russian military personnel. Currently the contingents from both countries are completing coordination and adjustment at the Tsugol proving ground," he said.