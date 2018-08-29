Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Central Military District to involve all forces in Vostok-2018 drills — commander

Military & Defense
August 29, 17:57 UTC+3 CHEBARKUL RANGE

The Vostok-2018 large-scale drills that will be held in mid-September

CHEBARKUL RANGE /Chelyabinsk Region/, August 29. /TASS/. The troops of Russia’s Central Military District will be employed in full in the Vostok-2018 large-scale drills that will be held in mid-September, District Commander Lieutenant-General Alexander Lapin said on Wednesday.

Read also
Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser

Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group holds drills in Mediterranean

"The Central Military District will be taking part in the Vostok-2018 maneuvers with the employment of its troops in full. All of the District’s troops and forces will be taking direct part in the maneuvers. These are unprecedented large-scale maneuvers, in which we are proud to take part, and where new forms and methods of conducting combat operations, including with reliance on the Syrian experience, will be used," the general said.

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu earlier said that the Vostok-2018 maneuvers that will be held on September 11-15 will be the largest drills in the past 37 years. They will involve about 300,000 troops and over 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and drones.

Russia’s Central Military District is stationed on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant air base in Kyrgyzstan and units on the territory of Kazakhstan.

Military drills
