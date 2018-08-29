Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group holds drills in Mediterranean

Military & Defense
August 29, 13:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Since the start of the long-distance voyage, the warships have covered about 8,000 nautical miles

Share
1 pages in this article
Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser

Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser

© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A group of warships of the Northern Fleet led by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov accomplishing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force has held planned anti-sabotage drills during its anchorage, Fleet spokesman Captain 1st Rank Vadim Serga said on Wednesday.

Gallery
16 photo

Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

"The personnel on watch for anti-submarine and anti-sabotage defense of the cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk fired grenade launchers to prevent an attack by a group of a notional enemy’s underwater sabotage forces and weapons on the warships and vessels," the spokesman said.

The naval personnel also repelled a simulated terrorists’ attack using fast-speed boats and hit small-size naval targets from large-caliber machine-guns. During the anchorage, the warships’ crews also practiced ship damage control, held anti-wreck checks and replenished water and fuel stocks from the tanker Dubna.

Since the start of the long-distance voyage, the warships have covered about 8,000 nautical miles. The Marshal Ustinov and the Severomorsk left the Northern Fleet’s main naval base on July 5, 2018. They took part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade off Kronshtadt and in Baltic Sea maneuvers jointly with the warships of the Russian Baltic and Black Sea Fleets, and also made a business call at the port of the capital of Algeria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin suggests raising retirement age to 60 for women, 65 for men
2
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group holds drills in Mediterranean
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
5
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
6
Diplomat slams report on meeting between US, Syrian special services as ‘fake news’
7
Aeroflot’s CEO gets re-elected
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT