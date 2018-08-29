Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group holds drills in Mediterranean

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A group of warships of the Northern Fleet led by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov accomplishing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force has held planned anti-sabotage drills during its anchorage, Fleet spokesman Captain 1st Rank Vadim Serga said on Wednesday.

"The personnel on watch for anti-submarine and anti-sabotage defense of the cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk fired grenade launchers to prevent an attack by a group of a notional enemy’s underwater sabotage forces and weapons on the warships and vessels," the spokesman said.

The naval personnel also repelled a simulated terrorists’ attack using fast-speed boats and hit small-size naval targets from large-caliber machine-guns. During the anchorage, the warships’ crews also practiced ship damage control, held anti-wreck checks and replenished water and fuel stocks from the tanker Dubna.

Since the start of the long-distance voyage, the warships have covered about 8,000 nautical miles. The Marshal Ustinov and the Severomorsk left the Northern Fleet’s main naval base on July 5, 2018. They took part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade off Kronshtadt and in Baltic Sea maneuvers jointly with the warships of the Russian Baltic and Black Sea Fleets, and also made a business call at the port of the capital of Algeria.