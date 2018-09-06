Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense Ministry briefs foreign military attaches on Vostok-2018 drills

Military & Defense
September 06, 13:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It has been reported earlier that Vladimir Putin will be present at the military exercise

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, has briefed foreign military attaches on the international aspects of the forthcoming military exercise Vostok-2018.

Read also

Putin to visit Vostok-2018 military drills

"Although the exercise is to be held several thousand kilometers away from the western borders of Russia, some Western mass media have been speculating that this Russian exercise is aggressive and aimed against NATO and the EU," he said.

Fomin drew the foreign attaches’ attention to the fact that the previous and forthcoming exercises lacked the slightest traces that might point to their anti-NATO bias or aggressiveness.

"In the exercise the Russian forces playing the role of an opponent never use NATO uniform or weapons or selected English-speaking personnel, contrary to NATO’s frequent practice of using Russian speakers wearing Soviet or Russian uniforms and armed with Russian weapons and equipment to impersonate a likely enemy," Fomin said.

"Aware of how sensitive this aspect is and being open-hearted as we are, we will stick to our customary mode of action further on," he said.

Obligations to other countries

Fomin recalled that Russia had agreements with a number countries, such as South Korea, North Korea, China, Japan and the United States, on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and over them, and also agreements on the prevention of dangerous military activities.

"In accordance with these obligations the personnel of Russia’s ground, naval and air forces involved in the Vostok-2018 exercise has been briefed in detail on the strict observance of security measures and the prevention of dangerous incidents during military activity," he said.

"For ensuring the safety of shipping and international flights certain areas to be used for the exercise have been closed to ships and aircraft. The Defense Ministry has been taking all measures to enforce compliance with Russia’s international liabilities concerning military activity and the safety of shipping and air traffic," Fomin concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Can Putin calm Erdogan’s fears over Idlib and senator admits EU needs Russia
2
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
3
Kremlin aide says London’s 'contrived' evidence on Skripal case 'means nothing'
4
Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills
5
Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief inspects military drills in Mediterranean
6
Russia, Luxembourg agree on launching passenger airline service
7
Hole in Soyuz MS-09’s hull was drilled when it was fully assembled, says industry source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT