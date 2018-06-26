Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian heavy-lift helicopter equipped with upgraded defensive aids suit enters trials

Military & Defense
June 26, 18:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The defensive aids suit will be capable of shielding helicopters from any existing or future air defense weapons produced abroad, according to Russia's Defense Ministry

Mi-26 helicopter

Mi-26 helicopter

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Mi-26 (NATO reporting name: Halo) heavy-lift helicopter furnished with the Vitebsk defensive aids suit has been delivered to the State Flight Testing Center of Russia’s Defense Ministry in Akhtubinsk for trials, the Mil Helicopter Plant said in its annual report on Tuesday.

"For the purpose of raising the combat survivability of Mi-26 helicopters and considering the positive results of the defensive aids suit held earlier, and also in view of the upgrade of the Vitebsk defensive aids suit by way of replacing the gas laser with the solid-propellant version, the Defense Ministry of Russia has made a decision … on the procedure of arranging work for equipping serial-produced Mi-26 helicopters with the Vitebsk defensive aids suits," the annual report says.

"In 2017, the following work was carried out: the Mi-26 helicopter furnished with the Vitebsk defensive aids suit was transferred to military unit 15650 [the State Flight Testing Center of Russia’s Defense Ministry] for control flight tests," the document says.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier, the defensive aids suit will be capable of shielding helicopters from any existing or future air defense weapons produced abroad.

