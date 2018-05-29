Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia signs new delivery contract with Kazakhstan on Mi-35 combat helicopters

Military & Defense
May 29, 11:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2016, Russia also signed a delivery contract with Kazakhstan on four Mi-35 helicopters

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has signed a new contract with Kazakhstan on the delivery of four Mil Mi-35 transport and attack helicopters, Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told TASS on Tuesday.

"A new contract for four Mi-35 helicopters has been signed. This year," he said, without specifying the timeframe of the delivery of combat choppers to Kazakhstan.

In 2016, Russia also signed a delivery contract with Kazakhstan on four Mi-35 helicopters. The gunships are expected to be delivered this year. Overall, Kazakhstan is to get eight Mi-35 helicopters from Russia, according to the latest data.

It was announced at the KADEX-2018 arms exhibition that Russia had signed a delivery contract with Kazakhstan on eight Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets and a battalion of Buk-M2E air defense missile systems.

Mi-35M transport and attack helicopters are designed to destroy the armor and provide fire support for land troops, transport personnel, cargoes and perform other missions. These helicopters are furnished with advanced precision weapons and are capable of accomplishing combat missions day and night in various weather conditions.

