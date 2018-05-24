Russia to develop a helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET) expects to complete work by 2025 to develop a helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones, KRET Deputy CEO for R&D on Onboard Equipment Givi Dzhandzhgava said at the HeliRussia-2018 exhibition on Thursday.

"Within a period of up to 2025, we should both test these technologies and make a breakthrough," he said, replying to a question about when a helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones would appear in Russia.

KRET First Deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev earlier told TASS that the company was developing separate elements of artificial intelligence to create drones capable of making decisions on their own.

Specifically, at the MAKS-2017 air show outside Moscow, the company presented software making it possible to study some specifics of artificial intelligence.

According to Mikheyev, small-size devices have been created already now. They weigh about one or two kilograms and fully perform the function of guiding weapons for small-size drones.

He later told TASS that a swarm of drones capable of making decisions both jointly and separately in accordance with the situation and acting in compliance with them would appear in Russian within five years.