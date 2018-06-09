Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s new robotic vehicle helps Strategic Missile Force clear mines in tactical drills

Military & Defense
June 09, 19:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The vehicle disables and blocks electronic components of detonators or blows them up

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Servicemen of a Novosibirsk-based missile formation of Russia’s Strategic Missile Force have used the Listva remote-controlled robotic mine-clearing vehicle for the first time in tactical drills, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Saturday.

"The Novosibirsk missile formation used the newest Listva remote-controlled mine-clearing vehicle to escort Yars road-mobile missile complexes along the routes of combat patrolling," the Defense Ministry said, adding that the most advanced mine-clearing vehicle had been used only in military exercises before that.

Read also

Russia to accept advanced robotic mine-clearing vehicles in 2018

Russia to create robotized multiple launch rocket system to hit helicopters and drones

Combat robots for Russian troops to go into serial production this year — defense minister

Russia tests robotic strike vehicle in conditions close to real combat

Russian defense contractor unveils concept of robotized air defense missile system

According to the tactical drills’ scenario, notional subversion groups planted ten remote-controlled explosives along the route of the column’s movement. The roadside bombs were intended to be detonated but were detected by the vehicle’s emitters. The explosives were blown up before the column of Yars missile complexes started its movement and all the planted bombs were destroyed. The Yars complexes stayed at a large distance from the explosions.

The robotic mine-clearing vehicle destroyed the explosives both on the roadside and at a distance of 50 meters from the road.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry also reported, more than 300 pieces of engineering hardware are scheduled for delivery to the engineering units of Russia’s Strategic Missile Force by 2020. These include obstacle-clearing vehicles, heavy mechanized bridges, excavators, automobile cranes and other engineering equipment. Wheeled road vehicles designed specially for Russia’s Strategic Missile Force this year will account for over 50% of all engineering hardware.

The Listva remote-controlled mine-clearing vehicle developed specially for the Strategic Missile Force is designed to detect mines and explosives with metal elements and destroy engineer explosive items and improvised explosive devices with electronic components. Explosive devices are detected with the use of an induction wide-span search module.

The Listva clears mines and explosives using electromagnetic radiation. The vehicle disables and blocks electronic components of detonators or blows them up. Earlier, this technology was not used for eliminating explosives at a distance. The Listva’s electronics can detect mines and roadside bombs at a distance of up to 100 meters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin demands release of Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine
2
Russia calls for investigation into Australian troops’ crimes in Afghanistan
3
National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
Russia’s new robotic vehicle helps Strategic Missile Force clear mines in tactical drills
5
Putin supports idea of building oil, gas pipelines from Russia to China via Mongolia
6
Putin presents Xi with Russian steam bath house made of Siberian cedar logs
7
Russia never asked to be allowed back to G8, Lavrov says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT