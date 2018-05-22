Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to accept advanced robotic mine-clearing vehicles in 2018

Military & Defense
May 22, 13:13 UTC+3 KUBINKA (Moscow Region)

The Uran-6, Skarabei and Sfera robotic systems have been tested in Syria

Uran-6 robotic mine-clearing vehicle

Uran-6 robotic mine-clearing vehicle

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), May 22. /TASS/. The robotic mine-clearing vehicles Uran-6, Skarabei and Sfera are expected to be accepted for service in Russia’s engineering troops this year, Chief of Russia’s Engineering Troops Lieutenant-General Yuri Stavitsky said on Tuesday.

"The Uran-6 multifunctional robotic vehicle, the Skarabei remote-controlled inspection robotic system and the Sfera remote-controlled robotic complex have been tested in Syria. Work for their acceptance for service is planned in 2018," the general said.

Based on the results of the accomplishment of special missions by the engineering troops in Syria, Russia is developing promising engineering armament, Stavitsky said.

"In particular, this refers to the multifunctional robotic complex of clearing anti-tank mines, the TPVK-43 capacitor-type exploder for blasting mines and the IMP-3 induction mine detector," the general said.

Overall, 18 advanced equipment items were accepted for service in Russia’s engineering troops in 2017, he said.

