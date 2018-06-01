Russia’s Baltic Fleet warships set for voyages in distant waters

KALININGRAD, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Fleet warships will make voyages to the Atlantic, the Arctic, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Indian and Pacific Oceans in the summer training period, the fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The fleet’s warships and vessels are set for long-distance voyages in the Atlantic, the Arctic, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Overall, the fleet’s 10 surface ships and nine vessels will be involved in accomplishing inherent missions in remote areas of the World Ocean until the end of the 2018 training year," Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Alexander Nosatov was quoted by the fleet’s press office as saying. The vice-admiral spoke before the personnel of units and formations in the fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk at a meeting devoted to the start of the summer training period.

Currently, three surface ships and three support vessels of the Baltic Fleet are accomplishing assigned missions in distant waters, Nosatov said.

"The fleet’s combat ships and vessels will continue accomplishing missions in various areas of the World Ocean both on their own and as part of the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce… We also face an important state task to protect Russia’s frontiers in the Kaliningrad direction," the vice-admiral said.

During the summer training period, the Fleet’s personnel will take part in more than 20 naval exercises to drill practical actions of the Baltic Fleet’s shipborne forces, coastal defense troops and naval aviation. The Fleet’s combat training will be followed by its taskforce’s control tactical exercise to land marines onto a rough coast. In July 2018, Su-30SM fighter jets of the fleet’s airbase will take part in tactical drills at the Ashuluk training range to fire missiles against practice air targets.