Mozambique, Russia discussing weapons to be purchased, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Mozambique is currently discussing with Russia what kind weapons it would like to obtain in accordance with the current defense cooperation agreement, the country’s Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco said in an interview with TASS ahead of his Moscow talks.

"This military agreement is part of the launch of bilateral cooperation between Mozambique and Russia," Pacheco said. "We do have this agreement, it covers different fields. And training is one of the priorities in this respect, as well as the supply of different equipment," he added.

"We are in the process of a discussion between two technical sectors to specify what needs to be imported to Mozambique and how to finance all these operations. I believe, sooner or later we will see the outcome of the agreement that was signed," the Mozambican top diplomat pointed out.

Russia and Mozambique signed a five-year defense cooperation agreement on December 22, 2015. The document, which can be automatically prolonged for further five-year periods, particularly concerns the supplies and maintenance of weapons.

Pacheco, who is currently on a visit to Russia, earlier participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).