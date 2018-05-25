Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 120 improvised bombs defused at Syria’s Yarmouk camp

Military & Defense
May 25, 8:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sappers have demined 22 buildings in the area, which until recently was held by the Islamic State terrorist group

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A total of 124 improvised explosive devices have been defused in liberated districts of the former Yarmouk camp for Palestinian refugees in the south of Damascus in the past 24 hours, a Russian military official has said.

Read also

Syrian troops regain control over Yarmouk refugee camp — media

The chief of Russia’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties, Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, said that in the past 24 hours, sappers had demined 22 buildings in the area, which until recently was held by the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia.

"Sapper units continue efforts to demine liberated regions of the former Yarmouk camp for Palestinian refugees. In the past day, 22 buildings were demined, with seven anti-tank mines, 22 mortar rounds and 124 improvised explosive devices defused," he said.

In the past 24 hours, 206 people returned to their homes in the Homs governorate and 105 people to Eastern Ghouta.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
16
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Macron hold 'open and useful' talks in St. Petersburg
2
Russia to develop helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones
3
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
4
Only NATO, Kiev had motive to down flight MH17, expert believes
5
Foreign Ministry: MH17 investigation team ignored data gathered by Russia
6
Putin, Abe, Macron and Lagarde to discuss economy of trust at SPIEF-2018
7
Novatek plans to minimize risk of sanctions for Arctic LNG project
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT