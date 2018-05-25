Over 120 improvised bombs defused at Syria’s Yarmouk camp

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A total of 124 improvised explosive devices have been defused in liberated districts of the former Yarmouk camp for Palestinian refugees in the south of Damascus in the past 24 hours, a Russian military official has said.

The chief of Russia’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties, Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, said that in the past 24 hours, sappers had demined 22 buildings in the area, which until recently was held by the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia.

"Sapper units continue efforts to demine liberated regions of the former Yarmouk camp for Palestinian refugees. In the past day, 22 buildings were demined, with seven anti-tank mines, 22 mortar rounds and 124 improvised explosive devices defused," he said.

In the past 24 hours, 206 people returned to their homes in the Homs governorate and 105 people to Eastern Ghouta.