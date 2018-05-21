Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian troops regain control over Yarmouk refugee camp — media

World
May 21, 16:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Although most militants left the area, separate extremist groups remained in the camp, according to a news outlet

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Syrian government forces have regained full control of the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee in southern Damascus, the Al-Masdar news outlet reported on Monday.

According to Al-Masdar, members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) left the camp last night, taking advantage of a humanitarian pause. Although most militants left the area, separate extremist groups remained in the camp, the news outlet said, adding that government forces had launched a mop-up operation.

Read also
Rukban camp, 2016

Syrian and Russian military evacuating refugees from camp on border with Jordan

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said earlier that Syrian troops would continue an operation against IS militants in the Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood in southern Damascus. Military activities resumed at noon right after the conclusion of a temporary ceasefire declared on Sunday night to ensure the safe exit of women, children and elderly people.

The Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood and the Yarmouk refugee camp remain the last IS stronghold on the southern outskirts of Damascus. Syrian government forces launched an offensive on these areas on April 20 seeking to put an end to the presence of terrorist groups in southern Damascus and unblock the strategic Damascus-Amman highway.

Syrian conflict
