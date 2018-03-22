Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Finnish president expresses concern over Skripal case

World
March 22, 19:43 UTC+3 HELSINKI

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

HELSINKI, March 22. /TASS/. Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the Finnish presidential office said in a statement.

"The two presidents discussed global security and strategic stability," the statement reads.

"Niinisto expressed Finland’s serious concern over the poisoning incident in Great Britain and said that Russia needed to cooperate in order to clear up the situation," the Finnish presidential office added.

According to the statement, Niinisto reiterated his congratulations on Putin’s election win. The telephone conversation was initiated by Finland.

