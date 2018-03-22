Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin counts on Europe’s political logic and wisdom in Skripal case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 22, 13:06 UTC+3

According to Bloomberg, British Prime Minister Theresa May is going to persuade the leaders of the EU member-countries to take measures against Russia over the Skripal case

Share
1 pages in this article
Police officers seen after finding an abandoned car near to where Sergei Skripal and his companion were found critically ill

Police officers seen after finding an abandoned car near to where Sergei Skripal and his companion were found critically ill

© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin counts on the elementary political logic and wisdom of European countries, if British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to persuade them to take measures against Russia over the so-called Skripal case.

"Anyway, we do count on the elementary political logic and wisdom of our counterparts in that case," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Russia’s top UK envoy believes Skripal saga mirrors Litvinenko murder investigation

Plotters of Skripal poisoning will be held accountable, vows Russian diplomat

Questions for London about Skripal’s poisoning keep piling up, says Russian diplomat

Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga

British authorities could have staged Skripal attack — Russian Foreign Ministry

"We note the continuation of the hard-to-explain line of the British side. We continue to note Britain’s reluctance to actually interact to investigate this incident [involving former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal convicted of spying in Russia] to establish in reality who can be behind it," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. He also noted, "We continue to note Britain’s reluctance to provide at least some information and also take note that all statements made on that score are totally unsubstantiated, lack any evidence and are often devoid of elementary logic."

"We do hope, of course, that all these aspects will be taken into account by Britain’s partners, at the very least," Peskov said.

Speaking about Russia-EU relations, the Kremlin spokesman called them "rather complicated as they are."

According to Bloomberg, May is going to address the leaders  of the EU member-countries making a statement calling Russia the top threat to the entire Europe and will try to persuade London’s partners to step up pressure on Moscow.

 

Skripal case

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal convicted in Russia of spying for Britain and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury, according to the version of the British side. Later on, London claimed that this substance had been developed in Russia accusing Moscow of involvement in the incident. Russia has flatly rejected these allegations pointing out that there was no program to develop this substance either in the Soviet Union or in Russia. London also expelled 23 Russian diplomats without providing any evidence and said other measures against Moscow would be taken. Moscow took tit-for-tat steps expelling the same number of British diplomats from Russia and ordering to close the British Consulate-General in St. Petersburg and shut down the British Council’s offices in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia-Japan ties backslide and Tatar radicals fail to sway vote in Crimea
2
Kremlin: Johnson’s statement about 2018 FIFA World Cup unworthy of foreign minister
3
Russia to renew Tu-160 strategic bomber fleet by 2030
4
‘Still a long way to go’ to reach breakthrough in Russia-US ties, says Kremlin
5
Russian embassy demands US provide evidence of Russia’s illegal actions
6
Tonnes of toxic agents discovered in Syrian areas liberated from terrorists — top brass
7
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама