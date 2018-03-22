Kremlin counts on Europe’s political logic and wisdom in Skripal case

Police officers seen after finding an abandoned car near to where Sergei Skripal and his companion were found critically ill © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin counts on the elementary political logic and wisdom of European countries, if British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to persuade them to take measures against Russia over the so-called Skripal case.

"Anyway, we do count on the elementary political logic and wisdom of our counterparts in that case," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We note the continuation of the hard-to-explain line of the British side. We continue to note Britain’s reluctance to actually interact to investigate this incident [involving former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal convicted of spying in Russia] to establish in reality who can be behind it," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. He also noted, "We continue to note Britain’s reluctance to provide at least some information and also take note that all statements made on that score are totally unsubstantiated, lack any evidence and are often devoid of elementary logic."

"We do hope, of course, that all these aspects will be taken into account by Britain’s partners, at the very least," Peskov said.

Speaking about Russia-EU relations, the Kremlin spokesman called them "rather complicated as they are."

According to Bloomberg, May is going to address the leaders of the EU member-countries making a statement calling Russia the top threat to the entire Europe and will try to persuade London’s partners to step up pressure on Moscow.

Skripal case

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal convicted in Russia of spying for Britain and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury, according to the version of the British side. Later on, London claimed that this substance had been developed in Russia accusing Moscow of involvement in the incident. Russia has flatly rejected these allegations pointing out that there was no program to develop this substance either in the Soviet Union or in Russia. London also expelled 23 Russian diplomats without providing any evidence and said other measures against Moscow would be taken. Moscow took tit-for-tat steps expelling the same number of British diplomats from Russia and ordering to close the British Consulate-General in St. Petersburg and shut down the British Council’s offices in Russia.