Ukrainian MPs back motion to strip defiant lawmaker of immunity and arrest her

KIEV, March 22. /TASS/. Members of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Regulatory Committee have voted for the possibility of prosecuting MP Nadezhda Savchenko and putting her in police custody. The decisions to this effect were passed unanimously on Thursday.

The issue is expected to be resolved in parliament, presumably later in the day.

On March 15, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko submitted a motion to the country’s parliament about the fact that Savchenko is suspected of committing a number of criminal offenses, including planning a terrorist attack in the parliament’s session hall.

"We suspect Savchenko of colluding to change the constitutional system by force, plotting an attempt on the life of the Ukrainian president, conspiring to carry out a terror attack, assisting the activities of the terrorist organization, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), carrying, acquiring and transferring firearms," Lutsenko said at the committee’s meeting.