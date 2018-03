TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Consultations at the level of Russian and Japanese deputy foreign ministers will be held in May in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Wednesday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia and Japan will hold the Japanese-Russian strategic dialogue in Moscow on April 19, and in May Tokyo will host the Japanese-Russian consultations at the level of deputy ministers," he said, giving no details about the date.