Kim Jong-un congratulates Putin on his convincing win at presidential elections

World
March 20, 18:01 UTC+3

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection for another six-year term in office

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

World leaders congratulate Putin on winning re-election

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection for another six-year term in office, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Tuesday.

"Kim Jong-un conveyed his cordial congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his convincing win in the presidential elections," it said.

"Your reelection as president is a manifestation of people’s great support and confidence," KCNA quoted the North Korean leader as saying.

Kim Jong-un, according to the news agency, expressed confidence that friendship and cooperation between the two countries would continue to develop and strengthen in the interests of both nations.

